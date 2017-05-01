Chic Chinese Gifts

Beautiful gifts, from a hand-painted ceramic tumbler to sleek soup spoons.

More
Food & Wine
Chinese Chic Gifts

Inspired by Mastering The Art of Chinese Cooking

With a focus on classic dishes, techniques and equipment, Eileen Yin-Fei Lo simplifies Chinese food with more than 100 accessible recipes. $34, amazon.com.

 

Spicy Red Chile Sauce

Adapted from Eileen Yin-Fei Lo's Mastering the Art of Chinese Cooking, this sweet-hot sauce works with any fresh red chile.

Sleek Spoons

A sophisticated take on Chinese soup spoons.

$19.50 for 2; citenyc.com.

Two To-Go

The "New East" stoneware set brings takeout home.

$30; amazon.com.

Pagoda Shakers

"Chinatown" salt and pepper holders are hand painted in rich blue and Chinese red. $45; homejameseasthampton.com.

Super Wok

The Fissler wok has a flat bottom, so it heats quickly and evenly.

$250; fisslerstore.com.

Ceramic Tumbler

Soule's hand-painted cup makes cherry-blossom season a year-round event.

$13; etsy.com.

Crossing Borders

The porcelain "Lattice" collection from Urban Oasis has a bold raised border. $16; globaltable.com.

