Chefs' Take-Out Spots

San Francisco: American Box Lunch

Chef Chad Newton's take-out counter, where he serves burgers, chopped salads and soups, is next door to his restaurant, Fish & Farm. americanboxlunch.com.

Photo © John Benson Photography.

New York: Brooklyn Fare

Chef César Ramirez (formerly of Bouley) teaches cooking classes and sells boxed lunches. brooklynfare.com.

Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Fare Kitchen.

Los Angeles: L.A. Bento

The food is more California than Asian, but it does come in a bento box. labento.com.

Photo courtesy of L.A. Bento.

Boston: Cutty's

A former Cook's Illustrated editor (and Culinary Institute of America grad), Charles Kelsey, serves homey snacks like pimento cheese at his Brookline sandwich shop. cuttyfoods.com.

Photo © Erwin Chuk.

San Francisco: Kitchenette

Douglas Monsalud enlisted cooks from spots like Chez Panisse to help him create ever-changing menus at his two locations. kitchenettesf.com.

Photo © Judy Parker.

New York: Xie Xie

Jean Georges alum Angelo Sosa's Asian riffs on sandwiches include a lobster roll made with Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise. xiexieproject.com.

Photo courtesy of Xie Xie.

Los Angeles: The Point

This Culver City spot serves modernized deli salads (like beets with pickled onions) from Mark Peel of Campanile. thepoint-la.com.

Photo courtesy of The Point.

