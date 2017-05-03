Chefs' New Frontier: The $10 Meal

At San Francisco’s Saison, dinner for two can cost $1,000: Joshua Skenes makes everything by hand. “Fat Noodle will have the same ethos,” he insists about his forthcoming restaurant. Those noodles will be hand-cut and hand-pulled behind the counter by a crew of three cooks from China. The result is a $6 bowl assembled to order in three minutes flat. 92 Second St.; fatnoodle.com.

