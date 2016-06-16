Chefs’ Best Instagram Photos

Here, fantastic chefs share some of their most beautiful photos on Instagram.

Tyson Cole, Uchi, Austin

"Uchi. The best sushi in America." Follow Tyson Cole on Instagram @tyson333 and on Twitter @tysoncole.

Richard Blais, The Spence, Atlanta

“Liver + lardo + anchovy + toast & some pickled shallot.” Follow Richard Blais on Instagram @richardblais and on Twitter @richardblais.

Matthew Jennings, Farmstead, Providence

“Cheese course: Cave-aged taleggio, beet tasting, anjou pear.” Follow Matthew Jennings on Instagram @matthewjennings and on Twitter @matthewjennings @farmsteadprov.

Matt Lewis, Baked, Brooklyn

“Just a Diner Double Dark cake with Valrhona pearls. Don’t you want/need one?” Follow Matt Lewis on Instagram @brooklynbaker and on Twitter @brooklynbaker.

Philip Speer, Uchi, Austin

"Wagyu, green curry, pearl onion @ppressley #plateswagger." Shot at Uchiko, Austin. Follow Philip Speer on Instagram @philipspeer and on Twitter @philipspeer.

Stephanie Izard, Little Goat, Chicago

“#Littlegoat baristas are getting pretty good, right?” Follow Stephanie Izard on Instagram @stephandthegoat and on Twitter @stephandthegoat.

Kevin Sousa, Salt of the Earth, Pittsburgh

"Smoked/pickled walleye...potatoes, hard cooked egg, juniper creme fraiche @Union Pig & Chicken." Follow Kevin Sousa on Instagram @sousapgh and on Twitter @sousapgh.

Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

“Lamb and eel.” Follow Dominique Crenn on Instagram @dominiquecrenn and on Twitter @dominiquecrenn.

Chris Cosentino, Incanto, San Francisco

“New pasta knife and 4 pastas for demo on how to use @shuncutlery.” Follow Chris Cosentino on Instagram @offalchris and on Twitter @offalchris.

Jamie Bissonnette, Coppa, Boston

“Bone marrow, sunchokes and black truffles @coppaboston.” Follow Jamie Bissonnette on Instagram @jamiebiss and on Twitter @jamiebiss.

Lee Anne Wong, Top Chef Alum

Shot at Greens & Vines in Honolulu, HI. Follow Lee Anne Wong on Instagram @leeannewong and on Twitter @leeannewong.

