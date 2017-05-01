Chef Zakary Pelaccio's Summer Menu

1 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
Advertisement
2 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
3 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
Advertisement
4 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
Advertisement
5 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 7 © Cedric Angeles
Zakary Pelaccio and Jori Jayne Emde left New York City to pursue a more idyllic life in the Hudson Valley. When the couple have the occasional break from their restaurant, Fish & Game, they host grilling parties. Here, their best summer recipes, from pork belly with rhubarb glaze to Russian cream with strawberries.