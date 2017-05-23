Chef Ryan Hardy's New Year's Party

Chef Ryan Hardy makes his luxurious fondue with two kinds of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of spirits (white wine and Kirsch), all traditional ingredients. Some of the dipping items are also classic, like cubes of crusty bread and pickles, but some are unconventional, like slices of Hardy’s salami and other hearty house-cured charcuterie, which are all wonderful with the winey fondue.
“My mother, a Yankee, insisted that it was good luck to have black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day and she’d save the bones from country ham hunks just for that day,” says Ryan Hardy. He now serves the hearty peas with garlic-rubbed toasts and garnishes them with generous amounts of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Ryan Hardy uses this rub on other kinds of pork cuts, including the shoulder and leg, but the bone-in pork roast is the most dramatic; he often wraps a piece of pork belly around the side to make the meat extra juicy.
This gorgeous dish of layered shellfish and seafood is based on a recipe that sommelier Richard Betts found in a 1995 issue of F&W. He still has the original cooking-stained recipe, though the pot he makes it in is even older: a Dutch oven that&#rsquo;s been in the Betts family since 1839. Betts freely adapts the recipe to whatever looks best at the market, but he always follows the same formula: fish on the bottom, shellfish on the top. “It’s so impressive,” he says. “When you pull it out of the oven, people freak.”
The original recipe for Ryan Hardy’s delicious citrusy, nutty and dense cake comes from London’s River Café restaurant. He substitutes olive oil for some of the butter and insists that it be served with tangy crème fraîche and an espresso.