Chef Ryan Hardy's New Year's Party

This gorgeous dish of layered shellfish and seafood is based on a recipe that sommelier Richard Betts found in a 1995 issue of F&W. He still has the original cooking-stained recipe, though the pot he makes it in is even older: a Dutch oven that&#rsquo;s been in the Betts family since 1839. Betts freely adapts the recipe to whatever looks best at the market, but he always follows the same formula: fish on the bottom, shellfish on the top. “It’s so impressive,” he says. “When you pull it out of the oven, people freak.”