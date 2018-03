Ken: “Percebes weren’t on the tasting menu that we ordered, but we had to get some. These were cooked so perfectly over grills—Etxebarri makes all its own charcoal from different woods and it has this crazy-elaborate way of grilling everything. The percebes here were different from any others I’ve ever had. Usually, they’re pretty briny but these were just so fresh and almost sweet. We sometimes serve them in Boston as a special but knew they had to be on the menu in New York, so we spent a ton of time trying to source good ones.”