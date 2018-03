Family meal night across America just got easier, and so did entertaining on a budget. Don't wait for August to make ratatouille; paired with roast chicken pieces, it's a classic combination that even your kids will devour. If you care to, this dish works equally well with turkey quarters on the grill: Use the same marinade, but roast using indirect heat over wood coal for about 80 to 90 minutes for dark quarters, and 70 minutes for turkey breast. --Andrew Zimmern