Champagne Pairings for a New Year's Eve Party

Here, F&W offers fabulous Champagne and sparkling wine pairing ideas for a New Year's Eve party.

NV Bisol Crede Brut

Creamy-textured yet crisp, this floral-inflected Prosecco is made with grapes grown in crede, a moisture-retaining clay soil.

Pairing: Hush Puppies with Remoulade

2006 Soter Vineyards Brut Rosé

Intense yet delicate, this strawberry- and orange-inflected bottling is one of America's best sparkling rosés.

Pairing: Roasted Beet Toasts with Horseradish Cream

NV Bisol Jeio Brut

Pairing: Crispy Potato-and-Sauerkraut Cakes with Smoked Trout

Sparkling wine is a good match for fried foods, like these decadent potato pancakes, because the bubbles in the wine refresh your palate. Prosecco from Italy tends to be fairly inexpensive, which is great for entertaining.

NV Domaine Chandon Brut Classic

Pairing: Oysters Rocafella

"We created this dish as an homage to Jay-Z. He inspires us," says Mario Carbone about the rapper and cofounder of the Roc-A-Fella record label. "The original dish was named for John D. Rockefeller. He was money back then, and to us, Jay-Z is money in New York City now." Carbone and Rich Torrisi pair Jay-Z's favorite Champagne, Armand de Brignac (a.k.a. Ace of Spades), with this dish. Domaine Chandon's NV Brut Classic is also terrific and much, much less expensive.

2008 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

Consistently one of the country's best all-Chardonnay sparklers, this is made in a pure, refined style with firm acidity and white-fruit flavors.

Pairing: Soppressata Bundles with Radicchio and Goat Cheese

NV Lucien Albrecht Cremant d'Alsace

Pairing: Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

This take on a classic Alsatian dish is wonderfully rich, a perfect pairing with the sparkling wine of the Alsace region: Crémant d'Alsace.

NV Avinyó Brut Reserva Cava

Pairing: Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs

When appetizers are a little salty, like these soy sauce-flavored deviled eggs, they are especially good with a refreshing sparkling wine.

2004 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut

Champagne's first prestige cuvée is still one of its greatest, showcasing an incredible balance of full-bodied richness and taut, chalky minerality.

Pairing: Oysters Rockefeller

NV Simmonet-Febvre Brut

White wines from the Chablis region boast a hallmark minerality that is clearly on display in this invigoratingly brisk, dry, pear-scented sparkler.

Pairing: Crispy Potato Galette with Smoked Fish and Dill Crème

NV Domaine Vigneau-Chevreau Brut

Pairing: Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce

Just as Champagne pairs well with caviar, so does sparkling Vouvray, which is a bit richer and fruitier.

