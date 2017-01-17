The Best Champagne Pairings

1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 10
Advertisement
6 of 10
Advertisement
7 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 10
Champagne is delicious alone, but even better when smartly partnered up with a delicious bite. From chilled peach soup to crispy udon noodles, these incredible recipes make perfect pairings for Champagne. Whether you're looking for a brunch-friendly bubbly or need pairing ideas for classic appetizers, these flavorful recommendations will enhance the flavor of both the champagne and your food.