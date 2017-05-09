Cesare Casella

Cesare Casella's delicious Italian recipes, from calamari salad with garlic bruschetta to almond-grappa cookies.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

This dish originated in a hill town outside Rome called Amatrice. Authentic bucatini all'amatriciana is made with tomatoes, Pecorino and guanciale, a type of pork fat. Here pancetta is substituted for the guanciale.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Warm White Bean and Calamari Salad with Garlic Bruschetta

The salad can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently, adding a few tablespoons of water before serving if the salad appears dry.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Saltimbocca Di Vitello

Literally translated, saltimbocca means "jump in the mouth," a clear indication of just how good this classic dish tastes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Shrimp and Green Bean Salad with Marjoram

The shrimp, beans and dressing can be refrigerated, separately, overnight. Toss just before serving.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Almond-Grappa Cookies

These hard, crunchy cookies are meant for dunking in espresso or Vin Santo.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up