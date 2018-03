The Cartagenan favorite pargo rojo frito combines crispy-fried, juicy whole red snapper with luscious plantains and sweet, mellow coconut rice (steamed in coconut milk). Pargo rojo frito is included on most menus; for one of the freshest takes, head to La Boquilla, a small fishing village 20 minutes north of Cartagena. Most day trip packages to nearby Volcán de Lodo el Totumo stop off in La Boquilla for lunch at one of its beachside restaurants, where the dish is prepared with fish caught earlier that day. Day trips to the Volcán del Lodo el Totumo can be booked through a hotel concierge or independent guide.