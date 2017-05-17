Carrot Cake Recipes

These amazing recipes include classic carrot cake with fluffy cream cheese frosting and fluffy carrot cupcakes.

Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot cake, that 1970s favorite, has a new audience at luxe restaurants like Manhattan's Le Bernardin. Pastry chef Jodi Elliot prepares the ultimate version: moist and not too sweet.

Carrot Cupcakes with Caramel and Cream Cheese Frosting

The cream cheese frosting on these moist carrot cupcakes is intentionally undersweetened to compensate for the sweet caramel topping.

Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes

Chef Bryan Vietmeier makes these terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes. He suggests freezing the cupcakes before frosting to firm them up, preventing crumbs.

Carrot Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cocoa-Carrot Cake with Cocoa Crumble

William Werner likes carrot cake but was curious to experiment with the classic. So he added cocoa to the batter, resulting in this moist loaf with a chocolaty crumb topping.

GO TO RECIPE

