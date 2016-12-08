Caramelized Onion Recipes

By slow cooking onions in vegetable oil until they become a brownish color, you bring out the flavor in one of the most common ingredients in the kitchen. The bitterness of the onion is removed and a sweet a savory flavor is created. Once the process is complete, you can add your newly caramelized onions to many dishes such as dips, burgers and other main courses. Here is a collection of our favorite recipes for some more inspiration.

Roasted Garlic and Caramelized Onion Hummus

This hummus packs a punch of flavor. You can adjust the intensity by adding more or less roasted garlic to suit your taste.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion and Gruyère Tart

Caramelized-Onion Risotto with Bacon

To make risotto, onions are typically sauteed until translucent before being cooked with raw rice. Here the onions are browned, then stirred into the finished risotto to keep their flavor distinct.

Fontina, Prosciutto and Caramelized Onion Pizzas

For their delectably crusty and chewy pizzas, Top Chef contestants Betty Fraser and Cliff Crooks adapted a bread recipe from star chef Jamie Oliver—a recipe Fraser had memorized—then covered it with slices of nutty Fontina cheese, prosciutto and sautéed onions.

Fresh-baked Naan with Cumin and Caramelized Onion

This naan is smothered in perfectly caramelized onions and season with cumin seeds.

Pasta Rustica with Caramelized Onion, Chicken and Wild Mushrooms

Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions and a pinch of chile flakes give this simple chicken pasta a burst of flavor.

Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes her lighter version of classic spinach dip with nonfat Greek yogurt.

Focaccia with Caramelized Onions, Pear and Blue Cheese

In a class at Point Reyes's new culinary center, students learn to top focaccia with pears and blue cheese.

Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions

One picky taster--a self-described onion hater--said she never realized how rich and sweet onions could taste when they are caramelized.

Crispy Quinoa Burgers with Gruyère and Caramelized Onions

Don't be scared by the long list of ingredients--these burgers are simple to make and are delicious. Sharp cheddar, Gruyere and caramelized onions lend a ton of flavor, while quinoa adds a hearty touch.

