We could stash a little cot in a closet in this market hall and live very happily. It’s an oasis of everything sustainable and artisanal; they host winemaker dinners and cooking classes, plus there’s the Wine + Beer bar. We get a Santa Barbara County Pinot; the 2011 Three Sticks Head High shows the bright and sunny, fruity pop of flavor we love from the local wines. sbpublicmarket.com.