Field Recordings

An old industrial area of Paso Robles has evolved into Tin City, where the corrugated metal buildings are now home to a brewery, a distillery and 14 wineries. One winery, Field Recordings, has a new tasting room for the wines Andrew Jones makes from some of the Central Coast’s oldest vineyards. Jones is now selling his delicious Fiction Red, a Zinfandel blend, in 16-ounce tallboy beer cans—giving a whole new meaning to the name Tin City. 460 Marquita Ave., Paso Robles; fieldrecordingswine.com.