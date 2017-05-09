Burgundy Pairings

Banh cuon ("rolling cake") are tender rice-flour crêpes filled with a luscious mix of pork and mushrooms and topped with fried shallots. Marcia Kiesel steams the stuffed crêpes in big batches on a baking sheet in the oven to get them on the table more quickly.
Daniel Humm's broiled open-face cheese sandwiches make a terrific snack or a decadent lunch. They evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.
In mushroom season, Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes this salmon dish with fresh porcinis. Mushrooms and mushroom syrup add intense flavor to the fish, which is seared until the skin is crisp and the flesh is barely cooked. Sliced jalapeño and lemon juice, sprinkled on just before serving, offset the salmon's richness and provide a little bite.
These impressive supersized ravioli are constructed with large rectangles of homemade pasta that are dotted with whole parsley leaves and filled with the unexpectedly alluring combination of crab and cauliflower.
Avgolemono sauce, a Greek contribution to the world’s cuisine, is a delicate blend of chicken broth, dill, and lemon, thickened lightly with egg. In the spring, asparagus would substitute beautifully for the carrots.