Burgundy Pairings

In mushroom season, Jean-Georges Vongerichten makes this salmon dish with fresh porcinis. Mushrooms and mushroom syrup add intense flavor to the fish, which is seared until the skin is crisp and the flesh is barely cooked. Sliced jalapeño and lemon juice, sprinkled on just before serving, offset the salmon's richness and provide a little bite.

Pairing: 2006 Joseph Drouhin Chorey-les-Beaune