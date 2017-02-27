Burger Pairings

These delicious duos include lamb burgers with cilantro-yogurt sauce and a Rhône-style white blend.

Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade

Pairing: 2008 Maipe Malbec ($13)

This velvety Malbec has flavors that suggest freshly crushed berries.

Mini Burgers & Crispy Onion Rings

Pairing: 2007 Newton Vineyard Red Label Chardonnay ($25)

This luscious Chardonnay is rich enough to pair with a beef burger.

Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce

Pairing: 2007 Isenhower Cellars Snapdragon ($17)

This Rhône-style white blend is excellent with lamb burgers.

Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

Pairing: 2007 Joseph Carr Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($20)

The tannins in this blackberry-edged Cabernet will cut through the richness of a burger.

Turkey Burgers

Pairing: 2008 Mulderbosch Rosé ($12)

Turkey burgers work well with this vibrant South African rosé.

Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

Pairing: 2007 Oxford Landing South Australia Shiraz ($8)

This juicy, spicy Shiraz is a great value.

Michelle's Turkey Burgers with Lemon Mayonnaise

Pairing: 2006 Carmel Road Monterey Pinot Noir ($17)

Turkey burgers are fantastic with this fragrant, fruity Pinot Noir.

Turkey Burgers with Spicy Pickle Sauce

Pairing: 2007 King Estate Signature Pinot Gris ($16)

Pour this peach-inflected Pinot Gris alongside turkey burgers.

