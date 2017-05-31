Building a Biryani

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, making biryani is straightforward and can be done in stages. You can marinate the lamb overnight and cook it in advance—the onions, too. You can prepare the raita a day ahead as well. Assemble the entire dish and pop it in the oven a half-hour or so before you plan to serve it.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6 © David Malosh

Assemble the Lamb Marinade

Combine browned onions with mint, cilantro, yogurt, lemon juice, chiles, garlic, ginger and spices. Add trimmed and cubed boneless lamb shoulder and marinate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6 © David Malosh

Cook the Lamb

Sauté the lamb mixture in ghee until well browned. Add water, cover and braise gently until tender.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6 © David Malosh

Parcook the Rice

Simmer fragrant basmati rice in water with caraway seeds and a cheesecloth bundle filled with peppercorns, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, nutmeg and mace. Drain when the rice is three-quarters cooked.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6 © David Malosh

Assemble the Biryani

Layer the braised lamb with the parcooked basmati rice, browned onions, saffron-infused milk, ghee, cilantro, chopped mint, rose water and garam masala.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6 © David Malosh

Cover the Biryani

Make a flour-and-water dough and knead until smooth. Roll out to a thin round and drape over the casserole. Press to seal all around. Bake the biryani.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6 © David Malosh

Make the Raita

Stir yogurt until creamy and smooth, then mix in chopped tomato, minced Thai chile and onion, and fresh herbs, spices and sugar. Serve the raita with the biryani.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up