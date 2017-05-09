Bruce Sherman

Malabar Spice-Crusted Hanger Steaks with Gingered Carrot Puree

Bruce Sherman spent more than three years living in India. He uses spices from the Malabar Coast, a region in the southwestern part of the country, to form the crispy crust for his hanger steaks. "On the Malabar Coast, ginger, coconut and cinnamon all grow near each other, so the flavors naturally complement one another," he says.

Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches with Pancetta and Remoulade

Bruce Sherman sprinkles these sandwiches with bits of hard-boiled egg and dresses the plate with a caper-brown butter sauce. In our version, the hefty soft-shell crab sandwiches are prepared by layering salty slices of pancetta, slabs of tomato and a remoulade made with store-bought mayonnaise.

Summer Squash and Tomato Tart

Bruce Sherman uses a variety of toppings for his individual tartlets. In our version, instead of making tartlets, use the crispy puff pastry to create one large tart, then top it simply with soft, pesto-spiked goat cheese, sautéed vegetables and slices of fresh tomato, all sprinkled with chopped green olives.

Tuna with Provençal Vegetables

After Bruce Sherman poaches tuna in an exquisite homemade tomato oil, he serves it alongside an array of vegetables and homemade herbed pasta. In our version, sear the tuna in a garlicky oil, then serve it with sautéed vegetables, omitting the pasta.

Grilled Pork Chops with Corn Salad and Lavender Peach Sauce

Bruce Sherman uses dried lavender buds in this recipe. Make sure they are food grade, not treated with oils for potpourri. "When you strain out the lavender buds in the honey, press hard on the solids with the back of a spoon to extract the maximum amount of flavor," Sherman advises.

