Breakfast Potatoes

From classic homefries to potato-and-wild-salmon cakes, here are easy breakfast potato recipes.

Food & Wine
Boiled Potatoes with Sage Butter

Sage lovers will adore this recipe, which is superb for breakfast or brunch, especially with a side of eggs.

Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs

These enticing Chilean potato puffs, known as papas duquesas, are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries. Valeria Huneeus' granddaughters love picking up the little puffs with their hands and popping them into their mouths.

Potato Frittata with Prosciutto and Gruyère

This cheesy frittata is the kind of dish--fast, flexible and easy to reheat--that Tom Valenti likes to have around for all kinds of holiday eating. "A frittata is just as good, or maybe better, at midnight," he says.

Salmon, Bacon and Potato Hash

We could devour this quintessential breakfast and brunch dish every single day of the week.

Potato-and-Wild-Salmon Cakes with Ginger and Scallions

"I started making these fish cakes to use up leftover bits of salmon and potato," says Sera Pelle, who enjoys them for breakfast or dinner. "But my family began to request them so often, I make them from scratch now."

 

Homefries with Jalapeños

Kick breakfast up a notch with this delicious take on a classic morning dish. 

