Breakfast Muffins

These fantastic recipes include blueberry muffins with crumb topping and chocolate chip and banana muffins.

Chocolate Chip and Banana Muffins

Like banana bread, these especially moist muffins by F&W's Grace Parisi are a great way to use up overripe bananas. Chopped toasted pecans would be delicious in them, too.

Blueberry Muffins with Crumb Topping

These muffins are easy to make: Simply mix the dry and wet ingredients separately, then combine them. Since the baking powder, which lightens the muffins, is activated by moisture, get the batter into the oven immediately. For soft edges, use liners; for crisp edges, use a well-greased, unlined pan. You can easily replace the blueberries with other kinds of fresh fruit, such as raspberries or peaches (chopped into small pieces). In the off-season I used IQF (individually quick-frozen) fruit; there's no need to thaw.

Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins

When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these jumbo sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.

Pumpkin Muffins with Crumb Topping

These moist and tender lightly spiced muffins have a luscious cream cheese filling that is complemented by the cinnamony crumbs on top.

White House Honey-Oat Muffins

Spike Mendelsohn was inspired by the new beehive in the White House garden to make these lovely, not-too-sweet muffins. "I'm not a big breakfast eater, but I have muffins in my house right now," he says.

BlueberrySour Cream Muffins

Some little rituals, like baking on Sunday for the week, provide cookbook author Eugenia Bone a kind of stress-free reprieve, and at the same time let her stock up on fuel for the family, like these muffins.

Spiced Yogurt Muffins

These ingeniously moist muffins from baker Jennifer Musty are rich in calcium and low in fat.

Pumpkin Muffins with Oats and Orange Marmalade

Orange marmalade gives these homey muffins a unique flavor, and the whole grains make them a more virtuous alternative to cupcake-like pumpkin muffins.

