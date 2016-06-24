Brazilian Desserts

Tropical fruit is the centerpiece of most Brazilian breakfasts. These smoothies combine passion fruit juice and coconut water with fresh mango and yogurt. They're similar to a lassi ,but with extra tang to offset the sweetness of the mango. Add some fresh mint for an extra element of brightness.
In this recipe, chia pudding gets a Brazilian twist with frozen acai and toasted coconut. It's a make-ahead breakfast that is perfect for keeping in the refrigerator for the week ahead. Create parfaits by layering the bananas, acai chia pudding and coconut yogurt, or keep the elements separate and assemble them when you're ready to eat.
Acai bowls are a Brazilian street food fixture. In this version, the frozen acai berries are blended with almond milk and bananas for an extra creamy finish. The coconut-cashew granola that's sprinkled on top—as these bowls are traditionally served—is also excellent on its own. Look for the acai packs in the freezer section.