Bottles from the Best Blogging Winemakers

We paired bottles from some of our favorite producers with great F&W recipes.

2007 Au Bon Climat La Bauge Au-dessus Pinot Noir

La bauge au-dessus means "the wallow up above," a reference, perhaps, to the wine's high-elevation origins. It's dominated by berry and cherry flavors with an alluring, green tea–like, savory edge.

Harvest updates: Facebook

Pairing: Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

2007 Hugel et Fils Cuvée Les Amours Pinot Blanc

Thanks to aromas of green apple and pear, and a fairly weighty palate, this nicely built Pinot Blanc is a great alternative for those who like unoaked Chardonnay.

Harvest updates: Blog

Pairing: Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham

2008 Boom Boom! Syrah

Big, rich fruit, lots of power; this Washington state wine's name is entirely appropriate.

Harvest updates: Twitter

Pairing: Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon

2007 L'Ecole No 41 Seven Hills Vineyard Estate Syrah

Don't be fooled by the playful label (which features an eight-year-old's watercolor)—this is a very serious wine. A classic New World–style Syrah, it delivers a cascade of luscious dark fruit, spice and oak flavors encased in ripe, chewy tannins.

Harvest updates: Twitter

Pairing: Cumin-Spiced Burgers with Harissa Mayo

2007 Buena Vista Chardonnay

Buena Vista's estate-harvested Chardonnay is classic California in style: butter, nut, toast and vanilla flavors with a rich texture.

Harvest updates: Facebook

Pairing: Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

2008 Cuvaison Chardonnay

Cuvaison has been crafting delicious, dependable wines for more than four decades. This beautiful Chardonnay is soft and fruity, with fine acidity and a finish that lingers.

Harvest updates: Twitter

Pairing: Squid Pizza with Saffron Aioli

2007 Perrin & Fils Côtes du Rhône Réserve

In the southern Rhône, 2007 was extraordinary, for wines at every price.

Harvest updates: Blog

Pairing: Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette

2007 Grgich Hills Chardonnay

Mike Grgich has been king of the opulent, balanced California Chardonnay since the 1970s. His full-bodied 2007 is peach-scented and floral, with a pronounced minerality that keeps it elegant.

Harvest updates: Blog

Pairing: Boudin Blanc with Leeks and Mustard Sauce

2009 Sokol Blosser Ros&eacte; of Pinot Noir

American wine regions tend to produce softer, more fruity dry rosés than European regions, making U.S. rosés a good complement to tangy dishes.

Harvest updates: Blog

Pairing: Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish

