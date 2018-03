This deconstructed Bloody Mary can be made year-round with bottled tomato juice, but Craig Schoettler prefers using fresh, ripe tomatoes in the summer. As the colorful ice cubes melt in the cocktail, they slowly season the drink: The green cubes are made with celery, the black ones use Worcestershire sauce and the red cubes get their color and flavor from Fresno chiles. This way, he says, “the palate doesn’t get bored. The drink is ‘new’ with every sip.”