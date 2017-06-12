Blondies

From salted butterscotch blondies to citrus-caramel blondies, here are Food & Wine's best blondie recipes.

Kamran Siddiqi

Salted Butterscotch Blondies

Chewy but still crisp around the edges, these sweet blondies get a sprinkling of flaky sea salt just before baking.

Marcona Almond Blondies

Jose Garces swaps out the usual walnuts in these blondies for Spain's salted, olive oil-toasted marcona almonds.

Citrus-Caramel Blondies

Sarah Simmons came up with these moist, chewy blondies when she was left with extra caramel after an event. The little bit of orange zest is lovely with the sweet-salty caramel.

Apricot Blondies

Daniel Orr loved the blondies his mother, Mary Lu Orr, baked when he was growing up in Columbus, Indiana. "She was always taking fun recipes and trying to make them healthy," he recalls. Here, inspired by her, Orr folds in nutritious nuts and dried fruit along with sweet white-chocolate chips.

Butter-Pecan Blondie Sundaes with Creamy Caramel Sauce

Pastry chef Bob Truitt loves anything that includes caramel and ice cream. “But there always needs to be a crunch,” he says. So he makes pecan-studded blondies the base for this sundae and adds a garnish of candied pecans.

