At Maison Troisgros in France, Garrett Weber-Gale learned how to cook steak in a pan, which helps retain the juices. "Grilling," he says, "sucks the moisture out of meat." He's a big fan of bison, because it's leaner and higher in iron than beef, but beef tenderloin also works well here.
Many cultures use meat as a flavoring instead of as the main ingredient. Here, ground bison adds substance and richness to the tofu and green beans in a chile sauce-spiked stir-fry. For the most sustainable and humane option, buy grass-finished bison.
Chris Cosentino spices his bison strip loin with juniper, since juniper berries often grow where bison graze; the bison can also be replaced with a beef strip loin. For putting a good crust on a juicy steak, Cosentino says, "A hot stone is awesome!" Sometimes known as cooking a la plancha, the method requires heating a smooth stone or cast-iron griddle over hot coals, creating a surface ideal for searing, no oil required. Pizza stones work well here.