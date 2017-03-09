At Sona restaurant in Los Angeles and its one-year-old offshoot, Boule pâtisserie, pastry chef Michelle Myers presents exotic desserts that combine her training in graphic design with her fascination for Asian and Latin flavors (wasabi, rose water, habanero). Here, she makes a more traditional but still visually surprising cookie—the crispiest, crunchiest, most chocolaty biscotti studded with bright green pistachios.