At Sona restaurant in Los Angeles and its one-year-old offshoot, Boule pâtisserie, pastry chef Michelle Myers presents exotic desserts that combine her training in graphic design with her fascination for Asian and Latin flavors (wasabi, rose water, habanero). Here, she makes a more traditional but still visually surprising cookie—the crispiest, crunchiest, most chocolaty biscotti studded with bright green pistachios.
Marcia Kiesel always bakes these cookies at home and packs them for camping. They're excellent for snacks while hiking and they're also good for breakfast. A granola with raisins will add a pleasant chewiness.