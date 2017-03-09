Biscotti

These delicate Italian biscuit recipes include both savory and sweet variations, including buttery hazelnut-fig and aged gouda.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 © Marcus Nilsson

Bakewell Biscotti

Pastry genius Dominique Ansel was inspired by the traditional Bakewell tart--pie pastry filled with jam and almond cream--to create these addictive sandwich cookies.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Chocolate & Pistachio Biscotti

At Sona restaurant in Los Angeles and its one-year-old offshoot, Boule pâtisserie, pastry chef Michelle Myers presents exotic desserts that combine her training in graphic design with her fascination for Asian and Latin flavors (wasabi, rose water, habanero). Here, she makes a more traditional but still visually surprising cookie—the crispiest, crunchiest, most chocolaty biscotti studded with bright green pistachios.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Cranberry-Almond Biscotti

Like most biscotti recipes, this one calls for a sharp serrated knife to slice the logs diagonally.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Brown Sugar Granola Biscotti

Marcia Kiesel always bakes these cookies at home and packs them for camping. They're excellent for snacks while hiking and they're also good for breakfast. A granola with raisins will add a pleasant chewiness.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Buttery Hazelnut-Fig Biscotti

When the Vermont bakery Vergennes Laundry is closed, co-owner Julianne Jones uses the residual heat in the wood-burning oven to bake biscotti.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti

Kevin Sbraga varies these wonderful nutty biscotti, sometimes dipping them in melted dark chocolate for an extra layer of flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Aged Gouda Biscotti with Walnuts

These crunchy biscotti are surprisingly rich-tasting thanks to aged Gouda and chopped walnuts. Try other hard cheeses, too, like aged Prima Donna, a lighter Gouda-style cheese from the Netherlands.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up