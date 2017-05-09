Biodynamic Wine Pairings

The best dishes to pair with biodynamic wines, including sweet potato gnocchi and chile-brined fresh ham.

Chile-Brined Fresh Ham

Butcher Ryan Farr likes to brine fresh ham in a chile-spiked liquid. The pork skin turns wonderfully crackly in the oven.

Pairing: 2009 Domaine Huet Le Haut-Lieu Demi-Sec Vouvray.

Goan Shrimp Curry

Sanjeev Kapoor and his wife, Alyona, love beach vacations in Goa. Kapoor prepares this shrimp curry in typical Goan style, so it's tangy, spicy and vibrant.

Pairing: 2009 Bonny Doon Vineyard Ca’ del Solo Estate Albariño.

Yucatán-Spiced Chicken

These roasted bone-in chicken breasts with a light, citrusy sauce were inspired by Marcie Turney's trip to the Yucatán. At her restaurant, the chicken's burnished color comes from achiote, a paste made with annatto seeds.

Pairing: 2009 Grgich Hills Estate Fumé Blanc.

Buttery Crab Bread Pudding

In this recipe from the River Cottage Fish Book, chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall layers baguette and lump crabmeat, then pours custard on top.

Pairing: 2008 Domaine Leflaive Bourgogne.

Veal Scaloppine with Wilted Parsley, Lemon and Sesame

Marcia Kiesel wilts parsley to make a clever topping for quick-cooking veal scaloppine.

Pairing: 2008 Les Sablonnettes Les Copines Aussi Gamay.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Salsify, Chestnuts and Ham

Michel Nischan transforms a traditional Italian dish with local produce and country ham. "This satisfies people's yearning for pasta, but with a more American approach," he says.

Pairing: 2009 Planet Oregon Pinot Noir.

Grilled Swordfish with Lima-Bean-and-Herb Butter

Lee Woolver uses lima beans from the Beekman garden to make a green butter for fish. For a neat presentation, roll the herbed butter in plastic wrap into a cylinder and refrigerate until firm. Slice off rounds of butter as you need them.

Pairing: 2009 Domaine Huet Le Haut-Lieu Sec Vouvray.

Norwegian Meatballs

In Scandilicious, her new cookbook, London-based Signe Johansen shares her unusual cocoa-sauced meatball recipe.

Pairing: 2007 Domaine de Cascavel Leonor Côtes du Ventoux.

