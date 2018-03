Evan Feenstra and the husband-and-wife duo Roshan Gurung and Hailey Flanigan have been biking around Himalayan steamed dumplings (momos) since 2012. Gurung, who is from Nepal, does most of the cooking and Feenstra most of the biking. For now, the cart sells chicken, vegan and chard-and-cheese momos, but that’s changing soon. “Someone came up to us at a market and said ‘I know this guy who has yak meat.’ So now we’ll have four choices,” says Feenstra. momocart.com