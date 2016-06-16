Big Talents, Tiny Places: Small Paris Restaurants

A few of our favorite small—but talent-packed‐restaurants in the City of Light.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Spring

Some of Paris's top chefs have opened terrific spots with just two dozen seats—or no seats at all. Daniel Rose's Spring has only 24 seats in the dining room.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 4

Frenchie

Chef-owner Gregory Marchand worked at London's Fifteen with Jamie Oliver and at New York City's Gramercy Tavern, so his ingredients are impeccable and his food is never overwrought. His teensy menu offers just two starters—perhaps a gazpacho made with heritage tomatoes and smoked trout with watercress—as well as two entrées and two desserts.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 4

L'Avant Comptoir

Yves Camdeborde insists that the hors d'oeuvres spot next door to his legendary Left Bank brasserie Le Comptoir is not a tapas bar. (This is France, not Spain, he says.) Still, the place has no seats, so customers stand at the counter tapas-bar-style to eat dishes like octopus with shellfish broth, as well as Camdeborde signatures like chicken hearts with parsley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 4

Yam 'Tcha

Since 32-year-old Adeline Grattard won her first Michelin star, getting a table in her Zen-inspired dining room with dark-wood tables and ancient stone walls has been tough. Diners who do make their way in might find the rare omble chevalier (a lake fish), beautifully cooked with bok choy and ginger, on the daily-changing French-Asian tasting menu.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up