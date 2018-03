Few wine regions have the instant name recognition of Tuscany’s Chianti, first legally defined in 1716 (but recognized as a wine region as early as the 13th century). Some of of Chianti’s most acclaimed wines, however, don’t carry its name. Only reds based on the Sangiovese grape can be called Chianti. Ambitious, rule-breaking Super-Tuscans, most often based on international grapes such as Cabernet, Merlot and Syrah, carry the humbler IGT Toscana designation. Vintners near the town of Montalcino make Tuscany’s greatest wine, Brunello di Montalcino, from a local Sangiovese Clone, Brunello. Here, the best wineries to visit throughout the region. — Richard Nalley