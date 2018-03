An extraordinary venture and one Washington's better kept secrets considering the scope of the undertaking: Seven limited production wines crafted by seven masters from around the world, including Bordeaux's Michel Rolland (Pedestal), Napa Valley's Philippe Melka (Pirouette) and the Nahe Valley's Armin Diel (Poet’s Leap). Long Shadows' two tasting rooms, one at the winery in Walla Walla, the other in Woodinville, offer various sit-down tasting options by appointment, starting at $20. Given that these wines often sell out quickly on the web-site, showing up may be the best way to taste them. longshadows.com