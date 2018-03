The Zingerman's empire is familiar to any food-loving Michigander, but Thanksgiving takeout from Zingerman's Delicatessen might not be. Both Zingerman's Roadhouse and Zingerman's Deli offer independent menus, with pie assists from the Bakehouse. It's the deli's 17th year doing Thanksgiving, and its menu sources heavily from local farms, be it the wild rice from Minnesota, cranberries from Michigan, pawpaws for the gelato from Zingerman's Creamery, or chestnuts from the Michigan Chestnut Growers Cooperative. "They have the only chestnut peeler in North America," says partner and chef Rodger Bowser. "For our chestnut soup, they mill it down to flour—everything." zingermansdeli.com