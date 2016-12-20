Best Strawberry Shortcake Recipes

Easy to make and delicious to eat, a strawberry shortcake may just be the ideal summer dessert. Here, the best strawberry shortcake recipes for any summer party.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Strawberry Shortcake

Cake flour is the secret ingredient in this lusciously light shortcake. Make sure that you use pure cake flour as opposed to self-rising cake flour, which is similarly packaged. This dessert is at its best within 30 minutes of assembly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Make sure to let these strawberry shortcake cupcakes cool off before biting into them.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Strawberry Shortcake with Star Anise Sauce

Sherry Yard, the pastry chef at Spago in Beverly Hills, California, loved strawberry shortcake as a kid, even though her mother made it with "plain old pound cake," she says. Since then, Yard has improved the recipe with a (formerly) secret trio of ingredients–high-quality white chocolate in the batter, creme fraiche and heavy cream in the icing–which make this all-American dessert especially rich and moist.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5 © James Baigrie

Strawberry Shortcakes with Meyer Lemon Cream

Pastry chef Michelle Polzine makes her riff on strawberry shortcake with sweet, intensely flavored Seascape strawberries and fragrant Meyer lemon cream. But Seascapes and Meyer lemons overlap seasonally for only a few weeks. Once they're gone, Polzine says, standard lemons are also terrific.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

3-2-1 Hidden Ice Cream Strawberry Shortcakes

Ice cream whiz Jeni Britton Bauer uses melted vanilla ice cream in her flaky, delicious biscuits.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up