Best Strawberry Shortcake Recipes

Sherry Yard, the pastry chef at Spago in Beverly Hills, California, loved strawberry shortcake as a kid, even though her mother made it with "plain old pound cake," she says. Since then, Yard has improved the recipe with a (formerly) secret trio of ingredients–high-quality white chocolate in the batter, creme fraiche and heavy cream in the icing–which make this all-American dessert especially rich and moist.