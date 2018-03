Americans may never get over their obsession with amazing hamburgers, but they've certainly made room for an equally delicious meal between bread: the artisanal sandwich. "When you work with burgers, the flavors are a little limiting," says Tommy Habetz of Portland, Oregon's incredible Bunk Sandwiches. "Since sandwiches exist in almost every culture, it's possible to draw inspiration from a variety of different cooking styles when making them." Here, the most exciting sandwich upgrades in the country. —Jasmin Sun