Pêche, New Orleans • Donald Link is a master of big, delicious food cooked in a wood-fired oven, like the namesake roast pork at the pig-centric Cochon. His latest spot, Pêche, is a paean to Louisiana seafood, and its most dramatic and satisfying dish is the whole fish. The parade of waiters carrying platters aloft with the heads and tails flopping over the side sets the tone for a fun evening. My redfish topped with a vibrant salsa verde was light and flaky but also super-flavorful from being grilled whole. It was so good that I'm sure I ate enough for two—another benefit of going whole hog on a whole fish. pecherestaurant.com.—DC