Owner Lisa Altmann turned a hobby into a career in 2008 when she began peddling her pops at San Diego's Little Italy Mercato. Now Altmann runs a store in the artsy Normal Heights neighborhood that's decorated with a vibrant, somewhat psychedelic mural of fruit, flowers, birds and pops. Delicious combos like vegan strawberry basil and creamy blackberry violet use fruits and herbs sourced from San Diego area growers, and the shop supports a local dog rescue group with profits from dog-friendly frozen minis made from organic apple and carrot with no added sugar.