Chicken Scratch (pictured)

Chef Tim Byres’s fantastic new fried chicken restaurant shares its sizable backyard with his new bar, The Foundry, where bands play live music every weekend.

Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Chef Bruno Davaillon, formerly of Alain Ducasse’s Mix in Las Vegas, serves luxurious dishes like wagyu beef tartare and foie gras with pistachio butter on the restaurant’s elegant, oak tree-shaded red-brick terrace.