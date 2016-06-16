Best New Pastry Chefs 2014

The daughter of a farmer, Kincaid is inspired by what she calls “the cadence of a growing season,” creating complex desserts that combine disparate flavors. “I ‘write’ and ‘rewrite’ every dessert each time I return to it,” she says."

Her Dessert, Deconstructed

Bitter Almond Cream: The base for this sauce: house-made liqueur prepared with apricot pits steeped in brandy.

Roasted Nectarines: Kincaid uses a tiny ring cutter to punch out the fruit.

Amaretti Cookies: “I roll the dough like gnocchi, then toss the cookies in raw sugar before baking.”