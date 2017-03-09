Best New Lunch Totes

Food & Wine
1 of 6

Best New Lunch Totes

These reusable carriers are good eco-alternatives to disposable bags.

Photo © www.madebyoots.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Melamine Bento Box

Three stacking trays hold a multipart meal. $38; plasticashop.com.

slideshow Plus: Delicious Lunchbox Recipes

Photo © Stephanie Foley.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Green to Go

This six-piece set uses cotton and sustainable bamboo. $45; ecolunchboxes.com.

slideshow Plus: Recipes to Make Ahead for the Plane

Photo © Stephanie Foley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Insulated Bowl

It's microwave-safe and has a handy little drawer for a spoon. $12; aladdin-pmi.com.

slideshow Plus: Warming Soups

Photo © Stephanie Foley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Multitask Tote

This doubles as a place mat and holds containers and an ice pack. $39; lunchsense.com.

slideshow Plus: Sandwiches

Photo © Stephanie Foley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Stackable Containers

The Oots! deluxe lunchbox has five stackable containers that are microwave and dishwasher safe. $46;

slideshow Plus: Favorite Lunch Recipes

Photo © www.madebyoots.com.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up