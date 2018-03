Best New Chef 2010: Clayton Miller, Trummer's on Main, Clifton, Virginia.

Experience: The Dining Room at The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead, Atlanta; Daniel and Tabla, New York City; The French Laundry, Yountville, California; The Dining Room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, Florida.

Plus: Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives from Daniel Boulud at Daniel (left)