Best New Chefs 2010: Inspirations

Best New Chef 2010: Clayton Miller, Trummer's on Main, Clifton, Virginia.

What he learned at the French Laundry: Attention to the most minute detail. "In the middle of my interview with Thomas Keller, he was giving me a tour of the kitchen, and suddenly he dropped down on his knees and started wiping down a counter. And I was like, Should I start wiping it down too?"

