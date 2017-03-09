Best New Chefs 2007

Food & Wine
1 of 11

Drew Nieporent, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin and publisher Jean-Paul Kyrillos
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 11

Masaharu Morimoto
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
3 of 11

Ilan Hall, Top Chef Season 2 winner
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 11

David Chang, F&W Best New Chef 2006, plating his famous pork buns
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 11

The Malcolm X Shabazz High School marching band kicks off the awards presentation
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 11

Michael Anthony, executive chef at Gramercy Tavern and F&W Best New Chef 2002
Patrick McMullanGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 11

Daniel Humm, executive chef at Eleven Madison Park and F&W Best New Chef 2005
Patrick McMullanGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 11

Andrea Beaman and Dave Martin, contestants from Top Chef Season 1
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 11

F&W publisher Jean-Paul Kyrillos, editor in chief Dana Cowin and chef Aarn Sanchez
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 11

Maximilian Riedel of Riedel Crystal, and friend Daniela Behr
Jamie McCarthyGO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 11

Pork buns from David Chang, F&W Best New Chef 2006
Patrick McMullanGO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up