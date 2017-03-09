Best New Chefs 2007

Food & Wine
Food & Wine
1 of 11
Drew Nieporent, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin and publisher Jean-Paul Kyrillos
Jamie McCarthy
2 of 11
Masaharu Morimoto
Jamie McCarthy
3 of 11
Ilan Hall, Top Chef Season 2 winner
Jamie McCarthy
GO TO RECIPE
4 of 11
David Chang, F&W Best New Chef 2006, plating his famous pork buns
Jamie McCarthy
5 of 11
The Malcolm X Shabazz High School marching band kicks off the awards presentation
Jamie McCarthy
6 of 11
Michael Anthony, executive chef at Gramercy Tavern and F&W Best New Chef 2002
Patrick McMullan
7 of 11
Daniel Humm, executive chef at Eleven Madison Park and F&W Best New Chef 2005
Patrick McMullan
8 of 11
Andrea Beaman and Dave Martin, contestants from Top Chef Season 1
Jamie McCarthy
9 of 11
F&W publisher Jean-Paul Kyrillos, editor in chief Dana Cowin and chef Aarn Sanchez
Jamie McCarthy
10 of 11
Maximilian Riedel of Riedel Crystal, and friend Daniela Behr
Jamie McCarthy
11 of 11
Pork buns from David Chang, F&W Best New Chef 2006
Patrick McMullan
