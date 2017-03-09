Best New Chefs 2006

F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin, Maximilian Riedel (CEO of Riedel Crystal USA) and Katie Lee Joel (host of Bravo's Top Chef).

BNC party hosts Tom Colicchio, BNC 1991, (Gramercy Tavern, Craft, 'wichcraft, Craftsteak, Craftbar) and Katie Lee Joel.

The 2006 Best New Chefs.

2006 Best New Chefs David Chang (Momofuku, NYC), Mary Dumont (The Dunaway Restaurant, Portsmout

2006 Best New Chef Cathal Armstrong (Restaurant Eve, Alexandria).

2006 Best New Chefs Christopher Lee (Striped Bass, Philadelphia) and Douglas Keane (Cyrus, Heal

2006 Best New Chef Jonathan Benno (Per Se, NYC).

Maximilian Riedel, F&W publisher Julie McGowan, chef Jacques Pepin, Dana Cowin and Ed Kelly (president and CEO of American Express Publishing).

Katie Lee Joel with chef Bobby Flay (Mesa Grill, Bolo and Bar Americain, NYC) and his wife, actress Stephanie March.

Julie McGowan and Chris Spring (president of Spring-O'Brien Integrated Marketing).

Wines from Spain Director Katrin Naelapaa with Julie McGowan.

Restaurateur Drew Nieporent.

Chef Laurent Tourondel, BNC 1998 (BLT Fish, BLT Prime and BLT Steak, NYC).

BNC 2004 Scott Conant(L'Impero and Alto, NYC).

Scott Varricchio (Ouest), Julie McGowan and chef Tom Valenti, BNC 1990 (Ouest).

F&W's Gail Simmons with Top Chef contestants Lee Anne Wong and Andrea Beaman.

Top Chef contestants Miguel Morales and Lee Anne Wong.

BNC 2005 Shea Gallante(Cru, NYC).

Chefs Bobby Flay and Tom Valenti.

BNC 2006 David Chang (Momofuku, NYC) and BNC 2006 Michael Carlson (Schwa, Chicago) chatting wit

