Best New Chef Restaurants

For the past 25 years, Food & Wine editors have traveled across America searching for the most talented and exciting young chefs in the country. The top results of their annual chef hunt become F&W’s Best New Chefs. Over the years, these talents have gone on to become incredible empire builders, from 1988 BNC Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller to the newest crop of chefs such as 2011 inductee Carlo Mirarchi, whose second Brooklyn restaurant, Blanca, is one of the hardest-to-book tables of the year. Here, a year in Best New Chef projects.—Stephanie Emma Pfeffer