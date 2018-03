Best New Chef All-Stars 2013

Tom Colicchio has become the food world's conscience, the chef who other chefs trust for his unvarnished opinions. Whether running his New York City-based Craft empire or appearing as head judge on Top Chef, Colicchio sincerely wants to teach and promote good cooking. He also leads by example, creating dishes with clean, assertive, streamlined flavors. His debut menu at Craft, which let diners choose their protein, sauce and accompaniments, epitomized his point of view. Colicchio is also inspiring for his work to fight hunger and nourish kids, testifying before Congress in 2010 in support of school-lunch reform and serving as executive producer for the documentary A Place at the Table.