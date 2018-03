“I was going around town tasting meatball subs but was disappointed by all of them because they were really bland and not meaty,” sayschef-owner Matt Neal. “That’s when I said, I’m making my own.” Neal didn’t have to look far to find the supplier of his ground beef and pork; he gets them from Cliff’s Meat Market, across the street from the restaurant. He mixes the meat with garlic, toasted bread crumbs, milk and herbs, then rolls them into large balls and bakes them, flipping them once so they’re browned on two sides. The tender, oversize pork-and-beef meatballs are served stuffed into a warm hero roll with melted provolone cheese and homemade chunky tomato sauce. “They’re pretty meaty and garlicky,” says Neal. “I try to do a quintessential rustic version of dishes.” nealsdeli.com