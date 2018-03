The Macari family has owned their 500 acres of Mattituck waterfront for over half a century, and its vineyard rows share the farm with Texas longhorns, Sicilian donkeys and a menagerie of other animals. Visitors to the tasting room, or its satellite in Cutchogue (open weekends), can choose from a number of flights or wines by the glass and can accompany them with artisanal cheese and charcuterie. The top-end red blends like the Bergen Road, have developed a following. macariwines.com