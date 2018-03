Best IPAs in America

Not long ago, the most common model for brewers involved a core lineup of beers—some available year round and some seasonally—that they would rotate through. But the newest trend is breweries that make whatever the hell they want, whenever they want, sometimes unleashing dozens of new beers in a single year. Louisville's Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse sits on the latter end of that spectrum, creating an inevitable unpredictability about when some fan favorites may, if ever, return. The good news is when a beer becomes hot, brewers tend to know it, causing beers like the Citra hop-focused Citra Ass Down to keep finding its way into the fermenters.